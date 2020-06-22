NYC Mayor de Blasio Calls For Painting Black Lives Matter Murals In All 5 Boroughs - Roosevelt Island Kids Do Their Part By Drawing Black Lives Matter Sidewalk Chalk Mural On Riverwalk Commons
We’re not just painting the words #BlackLivesMatter on streets across all five boroughs — we're sending a message that these are our values in New York City. pic.twitter.com/F75k6kSK7H— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 19, 2020
Last Friday afternoon, Roosevelt Island got it's own Black Lives Matter Mural
Image From Rachel Dowling
with a chalk drawing on the Riverwalk Commons area by local kids
Image From Rachel Dowling
and their parents. Rachel Dowling shares this video walk thru
and reports:
Here are some pics from our community collaboration this afternoon.Here's a partially obscured aerial view of the
Image From Rachel Dowling
The event was organized by local mom, Jaime Lewis O’Laughlin, who provided the chalk.
Image From Rachel Dowling
We left the leftover chalk with a message inviting passers by to join us and add to our message.
Roosevelt Island Black Lives Matter Chalk Mural
