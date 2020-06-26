Roosevelt Island Celebrates Pollinator Week To Protect Bees, Birds, Butterflies, Bats & Beetles - Watch Informative Conversation With RI Residents Kaja Meade And Christina Delfico About Attracting And Preserving Our Natural Environment
Happy National Pollinator Week! According to the Pollinator Partnership:
Pollinator Week 2020 (June 22-28) is the thirteenth consecutive year of bringing greater awareness to the critically important issue of pollinator conservation since Pollinator Partnership (P2) founded the initiative in 2007. While this year might not be a typical Pollinator Week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the planet have pledged to continue promoting pollinator health and well-being through socially distant and responsible events.iDig2Learn is doing it's part to celebrate and raise awareness on Roosevelt Island of pollinator conservation.
Through the numerous virtual gatherings, webinars, responsible planting sessions, socially distant garden and farm walks, and monument lightings, Pollinator Week 2020 is geared to be the busiest and best one yet!....
... Pollinator Week shines a spotlight on the vital role of pollinators in our agriculture and ecosystems. Pollinators bring us 1 in 3 bites of food; promote ecosystem health; and lay the foundation for a sustainable future. While we are seeing some signs of the benefits of conservation efforts, many species of pollinators are still in grave peril. As a result of P2’s commitment and coordination of Pollinator Week, people across North America are motivated to help pollinators, and this is represented in the enthusiastic response that Pollinator week evokes....
Celebrate Pollinator Week with us! 13 yrs ago the U.S. Senate’s unanimous approval designated a wk in June as “Nat’l Pollinator Week” to help reverse vast declines in pollinator pops. Learn 2 love bees, birds, butterflies, bats & beetles. #Pollinatorweek pic.twitter.com/1l44tbpoAS— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) June 21, 2020
#PollinatorWeek TY @GreenParkGarden for adding @Rooseveltisland to ur Monarch Migration Corridor Map. Exciting that more friends along the East River are restoring habitat by planting host plant milkweed & nectar-rich asters & goldenrod! @RIOCny pic.twitter.com/APyFKBbfbJ— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) June 22, 2020
#pollinatorweek a nat’l wk of learning to protect bees, butterflies, birds, bats, beetles, ants & flower flies. Try planting purple Smooth Aster (Aster laevis). TY @CitizensNYC @google for #LoveYourCity 2018 grant for the @Rooseveltisland hospital garden! pic.twitter.com/sBgGp7jrvQ— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) June 24, 2020
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade spoke with iDig2Learn Founder and Roosevelt Island resident Christina Delfico about Pollinator Week. It's a great interview and very interesting conversation. Watch for yourself and learn the vital importance of pollinators on Roosevelt Island and all around the world..
