Roosevelt Island Non Perishable Extra Food Giveaway From RIDA And Carter Burden RI Senior Center Wednesday June 30 At Senior Center - Soup, Cereal, Bread, Canned Goods & More
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports;
In need of food?? The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) in collaboration with Carter Burden Network (CBN) Roosevelt Island Senior Center will be distributing non perishable food items again
Image From RIDA Facebook Page
on Tuesday, June 30 at the RI Senior Center (546 Main Street) garden entrance from 9:30AM to 11:30AM for those in need. For access, remember to wear your face mask and gloves, bring your own bag or cart. Please make sure to use the garden entrance.
Learn more about RIDA's food delivery to residents during the Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown.
