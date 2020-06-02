Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Roosevelt Island Peaceful March For Justice Planned For Wednesday Evening Beginning At Cornell Tech To Good Shepherd Plaza - Be Sure To Wear Your Masks And Take Safety Precautions, We Are Still In A Pandemic Organizers Say

Was asked yesterday about any vigils for the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officers planned for Roosevelt Island.





Today, Cornell Tech Dean Greg Morrisett confirmed one scheduled to begin at Cornell Tech tomorrow evening.

Here's a flyer


announcing the Roosevelt Island March For Justice starting 6:30 PM at Cornell Tech Cafe ending at Good Shepherd Plaza. According to the Roosevelt Island March For Justice organizers:
Be sure to wear your masks and take safety precautions, we are still in a Pandemic.
The Roosevelt Island March For Justice organizers add:
MY ROOSEVELT ISLAND PEOPLE!! We have been organizing a March for Justice in light of the ongoing police brutality and injustices taking place across the country. We’re calling our community to come together this Wednesday, June 3rd to honor the POC who’ve lost their lives at the hands of an unjust system. We will gather at Cornell Tech and march to the church for a vigilance. There will be a time for people to speak about their experiences and thoughts related to what’s been going on. If you would like to speak feel free to reach out or just prepare something. Please bring posters, artwork, candles or flashlights, flowers or anything else. Photographers and videographers are welcome to document. This march is meant to be PEACEFUL, but is a way for us to come together in solidarity and fight for our black brothers and sisters.”

Hope to see you all there!
Here's George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd speaking at a vigil



yesterday afternoon in Minneapolis.

