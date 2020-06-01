Roosevelt Island Resident And PSD Sergeant Profiled In NY Post Article On Dating During Coronavirus Pandemic - The Sparks Fly
According to the NY Post:
On MandaLeigh Blunt and Jeff Laszczych’s third date, they donned masks, joined gloved hands — and drove to an antibody testing site.Read the full NY Post article here.
Blunt, a 32-year-old realtor, says she was “chronically single” before the pandemic. But in February, she plucked up the courage to ask a mutual friend to set her up with Laszczych. She’d seen her 36-year-old crush around Roosevelt Island, where she lives and where Laszczych works as a sergeant in the public safety department.
The two went on as many dates — a dinner in Brooklyn and lunch at her apartment — before the coronavirus crisis rocked the fledgling relationship. “Two days later, he spiked a fever of 104,” she says. Laszczych, who had trouble breathing, was admitted to the hospital for six days. Blunt was worried, but didn’t want to come on too strong.
“It was a lot of freaking out if I didn’t hear from him, wondering if he was OK, and thinking, ‘Wait, I don’t even know this guy, he could be ghosting me,’ ” says Blunt. Eventually, Laszczych, who recovered from COVID-19 in his Greenpoint apartment, began to feel better, and the duo continued to bond from a distance. Three weeks after Laszczych’s release from the hospital, the couple went to CityMD to get tested for novel coronavirus antibodies together....
