Roosevelt Island Sports Fields Closed Since March 22 Coronavirus Lockdown Will Open As Soon As Authorized By Governor Cuomo Says RIOC President - RIOC Says Capobianco And Pony Fields Were Open For Walking And Exercise During The Lockdown, Did You Know That?
When will the Roosevelt Island ball fields, closed since March 22 due to the Coronavirus Lockdown,
be open is a question being asked by many residents.
Do you have plans to open the fields back up? Having this space available would make it easier to social distance while outside on @Rooseveltisland.— さよな🦁 (@HenryWolfAI) June 10, 2020
As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) issued this March 22 advisory announcing the closing of the ball fields:
As of now, all permitted spaces, including McManus Field and Firefighters Field, will be closed until further notice. This precautionary measure is being taken as part of the Governor’s order for all New Yorkers to avoid risking exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Residents are encouraged to frequent the other public areas, such as the eastern and western promenades that circle the island as well as Lighthouse Park, Southpoint Park and Four Freedoms State Park. We encourage our residents to remain at least six feet apart from each other at all times.Prior to the start of June 4 RIOC Board of Directors meeting, RIOC President Susan Rosenthal addressed this question from a resident about the opening of Roosevelt Island ball fields:
When will the Sports fields and tennis courts open up? We have children desperate for space to play on the Island. Asphalt Green in Manhattan has been open during the day for weeks.Ms Rosenthal answered:
As soon as the Governor authorizes the State Parks to open sports fields, we will be opening them as well....
There are fields that are open, its just the permitted fields that are closed. Pony Field is open, Capobianco is open, it's the two permitted fields that are closed....
We are acting in accordance with instructions from NY State Parks....
I asked RIOC today:
During June 4 RIOC Board meeting discussion of opening Roosevelt Island ball fields, Susan Rosenthal said that Pony Field and Capobianco Field were open during the Pandemic. See 3.55 minute mark of video.RIOC Public Information Officer Terrence McCauley replied:
I do not think they were open. There was yellow tape surrounding both fields during this time.
Was Capobianco and Pony Fields supposed to be open during this time or was Susan incorrect when she stated they were open?
Only Firefighters and McManus Fields were closed because they were permit-only fields. No organized sports were permitted on any field, but people used Pony Field and Capobianco Fields to walk and exercise.I was surprised to hear Ms Rosenthal say Capobianco and Pony Parks were open during the Coronavirus lockdown and to have it confirmed today by Mr. McCauley saying they were open to walk and exercise.
I've seen Yellow Caution Tape at both fields during this period that did not make it look like they were open at all.
Yellow do not enter warning tape at Roosevelt Island Capobianco Field pic.twitter.com/vNDgyYiuHe— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 10, 2020
And firefighters field pic.twitter.com/6thNjwuENj— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 10, 2020
When will Roosevelt Island McManus and Firefighters Field reopen. pic.twitter.com/nG8RLsry0V— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 29, 2020
Great question for @RIOCny Astoria Park Field is open so people can walk around, get fresh air while maintaining social distance. Why not on Roosevelt Island? https://t.co/M2W5Q9LZQU— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) May 3, 2020
Roosevelt Island residents have been objecting to the lack of access to these open spaces during the lockdown, as well as at Firefighters and McManus Fields, and petitioning to have them opened.
Had RIOC communicated better to the community that Pony and Capobianco Fields were open for walking and exercise, it would have avoided much anguish among residents. There was no mention in the RIOC March 22 Advisory announcing the closing of ball fields that Pony or Capobianco Park would remain open nor am I aware of any later announcement saying so.
In response to my question about opening the Roosevelt Island ball fields during the June 2, RIOC Operations Advisory Committee meeting, Ms Rosenthal said they were following the Governor's directives and added that Pony and Capobianco fields were kept open:
... because of the size of the fields and difficulty in closing them...
Also included in the video above is a discussion of providing additional outdoor seating for Roosevelt Island restaurants and keeping social distancing on the Roosevelt Island Tram.
UPDATE 4 PM - Opening of parks is a city wide issue.
I typically get very few emails about articles ... BUT today I got no less than four (4!) quite emphatic emails from New Yorkers thanking me (?!) for writing this story 👇— Rachel Holliday Smith (@rachelholliday) June 10, 2020
only saying this because: lemme tell ya, the people want their parks back!https://t.co/NxFzxlprCm
