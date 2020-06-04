Thursday, June 4, 2020

Update To Roosevelt Island March For Justice Night To Remember - Watch Organizers Dialogue With NYPD 114 Precinct Deputy Inspector Nunes, Protest March To Good Shepherd Plaza And Passionate Speech About Reasons For March And Black Lives Matter

Reported yesterday on last evening's Roosevelt Island March For Justice organized by residents Thalia St Hubert, Zoe Lopez and Eneaqua Lewis.

An update with more scenes from the inspiring Roosevelt Island March For Justice.


Prior to the start of the Roosevelt Island March For Justice, organizers met with NYPD 114 Precinct Deputy Inspector Osvaldo Nunes to establish a dialogue for the March.

Then the march began



and continued on Main Street to Good Shepherd Plaza where Eneaqua Lewis was one of several residents who spoke passionately about the reasons for the March and Black Lives Matter. According to Ms Lewis, a 38 year resident of Roosevelt Island:
... When i see that video I see my brother with a cop on his neck. I see my son who is 12 years old laying on the floor with a knee on his neck. I see my brother's friends and see my cousins. I see my neighbors. How many more times do I got to see it? Why is it OK? Guess what Roosevelt Island, you're not off the hook. There's racism here too.....


Yesterday posted video of equally passionate speech by Roosevelt Island March For Justice organizer Thalia St Herbert.

Stay tuned for more videos of what happened.

Here's some more views of the Roosevelt Island March For Justice.

Irina Hage shows us the March from high above







A perfect summation of the Roosevelt Island March For Justice.

