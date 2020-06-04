Update To Roosevelt Island March For Justice Night To Remember - Watch Organizers Dialogue With NYPD 114 Precinct Deputy Inspector Nunes, Protest March To Good Shepherd Plaza And Passionate Speech About Reasons For March And Black Lives Matter
Reported yesterday on last evening's Roosevelt Island March For Justice organized by residents Thalia St Hubert, Zoe Lopez and Eneaqua Lewis.
An update with more scenes from the inspiring Roosevelt Island March For Justice.
Image From Amina Ford Photography
Prior to the start of the Roosevelt Island March For Justice, organizers met with NYPD 114 Precinct Deputy Inspector Osvaldo Nunes to establish a dialogue for the March.
Roosevelt Island March for Justice organizers meeting with @NYPD114Pct precinct Deputy Inspector Nunes prior to start. 2 of 2. https://t.co/XpRynU7B0i pic.twitter.com/al8YpTIkoN— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 4, 2020
Then the march began
and continued on Main Street to Good Shepherd Plaza where Eneaqua Lewis was one of several residents who spoke passionately about the reasons for the March and Black Lives Matter. According to Ms Lewis, a 38 year resident of Roosevelt Island:
... When i see that video I see my brother with a cop on his neck. I see my son who is 12 years old laying on the floor with a knee on his neck. I see my brother's friends and see my cousins. I see my neighbors. How many more times do I got to see it? Why is it OK? Guess what Roosevelt Island, you're not off the hook. There's racism here too.....
Yesterday posted video of equally passionate speech by Roosevelt Island March For Justice organizer Thalia St Herbert.
Thalia St. Hubert, 20, organized the peaceful demonstration Wed. night on Roosevelt Island, NY. "To bring my small community together, to fight for something we believe in, is just so powerful." pic.twitter.com/NzVPANZC09— Sharon Otterman (@sharonNYT) June 4, 2020
Stay tuned for more videos of what happened.
Here's some more views of the Roosevelt Island March For Justice.
Irina Hage shows us the March from high above
View from above of Roosevelt Island March for Justice last evening. https://t.co/XpRynU7B0i pic.twitter.com/4Zy3Hzymwa— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 4, 2020
And from the ground pic.twitter.com/Q8Pbl10JuA— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 4, 2020
June 4, 2020
Several hundred people walk through the streets of Roosevelt Island, NY, cheering to the sound of a tambourine. Lots of children here, people of all races. "Black lives matter! Black lives matter!" pic.twitter.com/h3ALVMRPpd— Sharon Otterman (@sharonNYT) June 3, 2020
BLM, Roosevelt Island pic.twitter.com/rU6FNUNP8f— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) June 3, 2020
2/2 so many of us feel lucky to experience Roosevelt Island as a relative oasis of true diversity, safety, and community spirit. What actions can we take - individually or as a group - to make sure that this is true for everyone, especially our young black residents?— Minnehanonck (@minnehanonck) June 4, 2020
Roosevelt Island! ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿#BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeforAhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/13kGh6zE32— Mo Shuheb (@mgshuheb) June 4, 2020
A perfect summation of the Roosevelt Island March For Justice.
Roosevelt Island is a really remarkable place, and seeing this makes me really happy. https://t.co/4ubtfp6cT0— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) June 4, 2020
Very proud of you Roosevelt Island!— Suraj Patel #BlackLivesMatter (@surajpatelnyc) June 4, 2020
