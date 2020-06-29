Monday, June 29, 2020

You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Park Affordable Housing Building Virtual Information Session Hosted By NYC Council Member Ben Kallos Tuesday June 30 - Lottery Application Deadline July 6

Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Ben Kallos is hosting a virtual Riverwalk Park Affordable Housing building information session tomorrow evening. According to Council Member Kallos:

Join me at 6pm on Tuesday, June 30th for an announcement and information session on the 300+ New Affordable Homes on Roosevelt Island.

RSVP by phone to (212) 860-1950 or at BenKallos.com/Events
Meeting will be hosted on Zoom and streamed at Facebook.com/BenKallos/live

More info on the Hudson Related Riverwalk Park Roosevelt Island affordable housing building at their web site and at this prior post.

The deadline to apply for the Riverwalk Park housing lottery is July 6

Here's a very informative article on NYC Housing lotteries from The City.

Good Luck

