And Now For Something Completely Different - FDNY Rescues 2 People In East River Near Roosevelt Island From Swan Pool Float Overcome By Fast Moving Current And Marine Traffic
This must be a first. We've seen East River water rescues of people from sailboats and jet skis but today the FDNY marine unit rescued two people in the East River from a Swan Pool Float.
At 3:39 pm today, #FDNY Marine and land units responded to the East River and E 55 St, Manhattan for reports of multiple persons in the water. FDNY #Marine4 rescued two persons from the water after their inflatable swan pool float became overcome by a fast moving current and was met with heavy marine traffic. The two individuals were transported ashore onboard #Marine6 where they were evaluated by EMS. FDNY urges New Yorkers to always take precautions when swimming or entering the water surrounding our city. Only enter the water where swimming is permitted and where lifeguards are on duty. See more #FDNYSmart tips for a safe summer at fdnysmart.org
UPDATE 9:30 PM - Before the resuce:
We spotted a rare large New York swan in the East river around 59th street this afternoon. #NYC #manhattan #SummerHeat #newyork #birdwatching #sundayvibes #birdsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/TwYLNc2UGP— Ani (@nyce1001) July 19, 2020
