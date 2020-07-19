Sunday, July 19, 2020

And Now For Something Completely Different - FDNY Rescues 2 People In East River Near Roosevelt Island From Swan Pool Float Overcome By Fast Moving Current And Marine Traffic



This must be a first. We've seen East River water rescues of people from sailboats and jet skis but today the FDNY marine unit rescued two people in the East River from a Swan Pool Float.


UPDATE 9:30 PM - Before the resuce:

