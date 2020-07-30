Thursday, July 30, 2020

Congressman John Lewis Laid To Rest Today, Leaves Remarkable Legacy Of Causing Good Trouble And Creating More Just America - President Barack Obama Delivers Powerful And Meaningful Call To Action Eulogy At Funeral Today

Civil rights champion Congressman John Lewis was buried today. He leaves a remarkable legacy. Watch this.


He left a final message published in the NY Times on the day of his funeral - read it.

or listen to an audio recording in his voice.

President Barack Obama gave a powerful and meaningful call to action eulogy at today's funeral for Congressman John Lewis.

And here's the entire eulogy.



More on John Lewis from this trailer to John Lewis - Good Trouble documentary.



Rest in peace Congressman John Lewis - thank you for your service to America.

