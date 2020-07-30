Congressman John Lewis Laid To Rest Today, Leaves Remarkable Legacy Of Causing Good Trouble And Creating More Just America - President Barack Obama Delivers Powerful And Meaningful Call To Action Eulogy At Funeral Today
Civil rights champion Congressman John Lewis was buried today. He leaves a remarkable legacy. Watch this.
Civil rights icon John Lewis was laid to rest today, but his legacy — causing “good trouble” and creating a more just America — must live on in all of us. pic.twitter.com/ph4eNQagv7— The Recount (@therecount) July 30, 2020
He left a final message published in the NY Times on the day of his funeral - read it.
John Lewis asked The NYT to publish this on the day of his funeral. It is necessary reading. He writes, “When you see something that is not right, you must say something ... Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part.” https://t.co/gNWQDpeAZt— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 30, 2020
or listen to an audio recording in his voice.
Here it is in audio form, which just made me cry (again) https://t.co/orAXjvvRvg— Joe Mirabella 🏳️🌈 (@joemirabella) July 30, 2020
President Barack Obama gave a powerful and meaningful call to action eulogy at today's funeral for Congressman John Lewis.
Obama: "There are those in power who are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting ... even undermining the postal service in the run up to an election that's gonna be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don't get sick." pic.twitter.com/BJi56G8OyL— The Recount (@therecount) July 30, 2020
And here's the entire eulogy.
More on John Lewis from this trailer to John Lewis - Good Trouble documentary.
Rest in peace Congressman John Lewis - thank you for your service to America.
