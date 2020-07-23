Garbage And Empty Beer Bottles Left Overnight At Roosevelt Island Subway Promenade Pier, Can We Do Better - Big Belly Solar Trash Cans Could Help
A resident shares photo taken about 11 this morning of garbage and empty beer cans left overnight at the Subway Pier.
Residents react on Roosevelt Islander Instagram:
It seems to be happening all over at night and on weekends. I hope RIOC will act and order the "big belly solar trash cans" like in LIC.And:
Southpoint Park will need many of the big belly trash cans when that promenade and walking paths open up in the coming year & 1/2. A few more more thousand people a day will be coming over to the park.
Terrible. Always baffles the mind. Take your trash with you and discard it when you come upon a garbage can.And:
We can and must. Some proactive enforcement on the part of Public Safety would be helpful. Parking violations are important but should not be the mainstay of a police or security operation. Open air dope congregations and dope smoking under buildings and at east side riverfront, transients urinating in plain view in front of Starbucks and near subway station and garbage strewn about are all quality of life issues that need to be addressed before they worsen.And:
Do we need more garbage cans? Signs threatening fines? And yes more patrolling but also more money to clean upBy 2:30 pm, the area was cleaned up.
