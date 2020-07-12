Good News, Roosevelt Island Do Not Enter Yellow Tape Coming Down - Phase 3 Of Cornavirus Restart On Roosevelt Island Begins Tomorrow As Sports Fields, Basketball Courts And Dog Runs Reopen With Social Distancing Rules
Roosevelt Island ball fields, basketball courts and dog runs closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown will reopen Monday July 13.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Please be advised that RIOC will reopen all outdoor basketball courts, dog runs, and sports fields on Monday, July 13th.
Residents and visitors are asked to avoid participating in high-contact games, such as football and basketball, to continue wearing face coverings, and to maintain proper social distancing practices at all times.
As of Monday, July 13th
Open areas will include:
Closed areas will include:
- Comfort Stations at Lighthouse Park and Southpoint Park
- Outdoor Tennis Courts (7:30 AM- 8:30 PM)– reservation system here
- All public playgrounds
- Pony Field and Capobianco Field (7 AM- 9 PM) – for exercise only
- McManus and Firefighters Fields (7 AM- 9 PM) – socially distanced games only
- All basketball courts- (7 AM- 9 PM) No games. Socially distanced shoot-around only
- All dog runs
Please note that summer day camp programs have priority on all fields and courts Mon. - Fri., 9 AM - 4 PM, through Aug. 28, 2020
- Sportspark
- All public cooking areas
For more information on NYS Department of Health sports and recreation guidance, please click here.
For details on complete New York Forward guidance, please click here.
We appreciate your patience with this matter.
0 comments :
Post a Comment