iDig2Learn Presents A Virtual Roosevelt Island Workshop, Learning To Forage For Edible Food In Your Neighborhood With Meadows + More Tama Matsuoka Wong Wednesday July 8 - RSVP With Your Questions
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico reports:
Wednesday, July 8th from Noon to 1PMMore on foraging with Tama Matsuoka Wong at her Meadows and More web site and this video.
Join iDig2Learn to meet the amazing author and forager Tama Matsuoka Wong for a virtual workshop on foraging.
"Bringing Outdoors In: Learning to Forage for Edible Food In Your Neighborhood
RSVP to christinadelfico@gmail.com with the subject line: Forage 2020
If you have been enjoying more outdoor walks and noticing plants underneath your feet and wild berries on trees and wondering if they are edible, this is the workshop for you.
And please include your foraging question when you RSVP to iDig2Learn's founder at christinadelfico@gmail.com - we want to hear what you are wondering about!
This is a virtual iDig2Learn online experience - login information sent upon RSVP.
Special thanks to Open Space Institute for hosting this iDig2Learn workshop.
Wishing you happy and tasty foraging.
