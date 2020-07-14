Opportunity For Roosevelt Island Youth 14-21 Years Old To Earn Money, Learn New Skills And Explore Potential Careers With NYC Department Of Youth & Community Development Virtual Summer Bridge Program - Deadline To Apply July 15
According to the NYC Department Of Youth & Community Development:
What is SYEP Summer Bridge 2020?More info from Pix 11 News.
As you may know in April, we had to suspend the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). We have spent this time creating an engaging virtual program that will offer opportunities to learn new skills, explore potential careers and earn money this summer and are happy to announce the launch of SYEP Summer Bridge 2020.
What Does the Program Offer?
SYEP Bridge will give youth a unique opportunity to explore their interest and discover new ones through:
Who is Eligible?
- Career Exploration: Flex your research skills and discover new career possibilities.
- Skill-Building Activities: Receive help with your resume, cover letters, and interview skills. Learn essential job readiness skills and workplace etiquette.
- Connections to Professionals: Build your network through mentoring, career panels, social media workshops, and more.
- Community Building: Our democracy needs your voice. Learn valuable skills to become an active citizen at work and in your community.
- Earn Money: Get paid to participate! Youth between the ages of 14-15 and 16-24 will receive stipend of $700 and $1,000 respectively for their participation.
How can I Apply to SYEP Summer Bridge 2020?
- Young people age 14 to 21 may apply online
- Youth aged 22-24 may qualify for specialized programming through SYEP Summer Bridge 2020. Please contact Youth Connect at 800.246.4646 for additional information
- Must be a resident of one of the five NYC
- Legally allowed to work in the US
https://application.nycsyep.com/Apply Now for SYEP Summer Bridge 2020
The application deadline is July 15th, 2020.
