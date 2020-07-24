Friday, July 24, 2020

Resident Reports Speeding Revel Scooter Crash Early Morning Hours Last Weekend, Says Area Reeked Of Alcohol - Also, Late Night Revel Scooters Racing On Roosevelt Island Pedestrian Paths

The NY Times reported July 20:

A local television journalist died over the weekend, the police said, after she fell from a scooter that had been rented from Revel, a moped-sharing company whose Vespa-style vehicles have become a familiar sight on the streets of Brooklyn and Queens....


Have you noticed Revel Scooter riders on Roosevelt Island recently?

The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reported speeding Revel scooter riders crashing near the ferry dock in the late night early morning hours this past weekend.

I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown about the incident. Chief Brown replied:

PSD responded to this incident. This incident was unfounded. PSD/EMS canvassed the area and found no injured persons. PSD attempted to call back the phone number of the caller and the number was private. PSD filed an incident report documenting the response to the incident and the negative findings.
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse adds:


NY 1 has more on Revel scooter safety issues

and here's a How To video from Revel.

