Resident Reports Speeding Revel Scooter Crash Early Morning Hours Last Weekend, Says Area Reeked Of Alcohol - Also, Late Night Revel Scooters Racing On Roosevelt Island Pedestrian Paths
The NY Times reported July 20:
A local television journalist died over the weekend, the police said, after she fell from a scooter that had been rented from Revel, a moped-sharing company whose Vespa-style vehicles have become a familiar sight on the streets of Brooklyn and Queens....
Have you noticed Revel Scooter riders on Roosevelt Island recently?
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse reported speeding Revel scooter riders crashing near the ferry dock in the late night early morning hours this past weekend.
A day or two earlier, about 3 of these mopeds were racing down a pedestrian & cycling path late at night on the island, where motorized vehicles shouldn't be operating. @_GoRevel please revamp your safety, and perhaps fine/block users who travel on pedestrian paths.— Ken Chester (@kenchester2) July 21, 2020
I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown about the incident. Chief Brown replied:
PSD responded to this incident. This incident was unfounded. PSD/EMS canvassed the area and found no injured persons. PSD attempted to call back the phone number of the caller and the number was private. PSD filed an incident report documenting the response to the incident and the negative findings.The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse adds:
Did you report the @_GoRevel scooter incident immediaely to Roosevelt Island @RIOCny Public Safety or @NYPD114Pct . PSD says they canvassed the area and found it to be "unfounded" and found no injured persons.— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 23, 2020
An @_gorevel scooter was abandoned at the crash scene for about 2 days when I jogged by, and RI isn't allowed as a drop off location if you check Revel's map, so my guess is the car or the other scooter with them quickly left with the passengers of the crashed scooter.— Ken Chester (@kenchester2) July 23, 2020
NY 1 has more on Revel scooter safety issues
My story on Revel's injury lawsuits and full discussion with @patkiernan this morninghttps://t.co/rVUaBNQiH3— Dan Rivoli (@danrivoli) July 24, 2020
and here's a How To video from Revel.
