Roosevelt Island Free Food Pantry July 17 From RIDA At Senior Center 4 To 7 PM - Fresh Produce, Lots Of Milk And Non Perishable Items, Everyone Who Needs Is Welcome
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports;
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association will be having a food pantry tomorrow Friday July 17th from 4pm to 7pm at Roosevelt Island Senior Center.Learn more about RIDA's food delivery to residents during the Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown.
Lots of Fresh Produce,
Milk
and non-perishables.
If you are in need of food, please feel free to come on Friday. Everyone who needs is welcome. You MUST wear a mask and bring your own bag or cart. Please enter through garden off of 540 Main Street alleyway.
