Roosevelt Island Free Food Pantry Friday August 1 From RIDA At Senior Center 4 To 6:30 PM - Fresh Produce, Lots Of Milk And Non Perishable Items, Everyone Who Needs Is Welcome, Over 140 Families Served By RI Food Pantry Last Friday
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports;
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association will be having a food pantry tomorrow Friday August 1 from 6:30pm at Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street).Ms Hersh adds:
Lots of Fresh Produce,
Milk
and non-perishables.
If you are in need of food, please feel free to come on Friday. Everyone who needs is welcome. You MUST wear a mask and bring your own bag or cart.
Last Friday's food pantry gave food to over 140 people/families. We were so pleased. So we will continue the pantry every Friday to help our community. Although the line was long,Learn more about RIDA's food delivery to residents during the Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown.
PSD assisted us with social distancing inside and out to help keep everyone safe. Thanks to all our wonderful volunteers who help make this happen.
