Roosevelt Island Girl Scouts Deliver Over 450 Cookies For Courage Boxes To Local Coronavirus Pandemic Essential Workers With Messages Of Thanks And Gratitude From The Community
Roosevelt Island Girl Scout Troop 3001 Leader Aiesha Eleusizov reports:
Now that the city is slowly beginning to open, I thought this might be a good time for the Roosevelt Island Girl Scout troops to express their appreciation
to our community for their support in our cookie season this year and to update everyone on Cookies for Courage.
Thanks to the generosity of Roosevelt Island residents and their friends and family, the Girl Scout troops delivered over 450 packages of Girl Scout cookies with messages of gratitude from the community to our island Essential Workers!
Cookies were gifted to the building staff in every building on Roosevelt Island, Public Safety, the tram, red bus drivers and employees of Foodtown, Bread and Butter, Nisi, Wholesome Factory, Duane Reade and Four Freedoms Park.
In addition, Girl Scout co-leader Yongmei Huang and Girl Scout Louise Wang
were able to secure 1600 donated masks from Harvard Medical School Alumni in China and the Roosevelt Island Chinese community that were gifted to RIDA volunteers conducting food delivers, Public Safety, tram and Red Bus employees, Open Doors at Coler Hospital and building staff in several WIRE buildings.
Each time we brought cookies and said "thank you" from Islanders to the Essential Workers, their faces lit up! They were so happy to be recognized and supported by our community.
Here are some of the messages to our Essential Workers that came from Islanders that purchased cookies:
Here are pictures of some of the deliveries and what some of the packages of cookies look like.
- Thank you to all the workers for your commitment, selflessness and bravery!
- Thank you for all you do during this difficult time!
- THANK YOU!!
- Thanks for the service you are providing the community!
- Wish all my loves are well and safe
- Thank you for your services to RI at the time.
- Blessings to you and your family.
- Stay safe. Thank you for everything.
- Thank you! Stay safe!
- Thank you for helping us in spite of the risk to yourselves and your families
- Thank you for your hard work!!!!
- Great thanks to all of you who are supporting us during COVID-19 crisis.
- I wish you all good health, good luck and safe.
- Thank you for all your hard work! You are our heroes!
- To paraphrase Churchill, rarely is so much owed by so many us to so few. Thank you!!
- We truly appreciate your sacrifice! Keep up the amazing work! We love you!
- Thanks so much for all your hard work and help every day! The Bosbach Family
- We appreciate you and all that you do! Thank you!
- Thank you for all your bravery, support, and kindness! Enjoy the cookies.
- Thank you so much for everything you're doing! We appreciate you so much!
- Thank you for your courage, kindness, and unselfishness!
- Thank you for all you do!
- Thank you for all you are doing to serve the residents on RI during this difficult time
