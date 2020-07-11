Roosevelt Island's Got Talent & Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Present Virtual Variety Show Featuring Our Local Talent Sunday July 12 - Join The Fun & Join The Community On Zoom
Roosevelt Island resident Kaja Meade reports:
Variety show featuring local talent; produced by Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) and hosted by Roosevelt Island's Got Talent.
Sunday, July 12 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Roosevelt Island Love
Please click here to join us for a special show featuring Roosevelt Island Talent!
Don’t miss this Sunday evening’s show! The link to watch the show is in bio here. Community that zooms together stays together! 😃 Thank you and 👏👏 to all of the talent that has entertained us over the summer. We still have a few more productions left for you to enjoy. Comment below and let us know if you’ve been able to see the show or if you plan to join us this week. #rooseveltislandnyc #rooseveltisland #mstda #talentshow #community #creativity @ktowey @kimbirdlee @rooseveltislandrealestate @mstda_ri @kajameade
