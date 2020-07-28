Sponsored Post - Do It For Your Family, Get A Free NYC Covid-19 Test Today, Free Quick & Easy - Closest Roosevelt Island Locations Are In Long Island City And Upper East Side
We're providing FREE testing, COVID-19 tracing and care for all New Yorkers. It's how we get back to the city we love. pic.twitter.com/xlma6VJWh6— City of New York (@nycgov) July 28, 2020
Wash your hands thoroughly and often to slow the spread of #COVID19, not just after using the toilet or coming home. Be sure to wash hands:— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 28, 2020
☑️After handling trash
☑️Before eating/preparing food
☑️After blowing your nose
☑️After cleaning
More info: https://t.co/AKpJIDztv1 pic.twitter.com/tupovXC5tq
Here's a screenshot of Covid 19 Testing Locations
in Long Island City and the Upper East Side that are closest to Roosevelt Island.
Click on this link for the exact addresses.
