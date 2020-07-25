Take A Listen To Beautiful Song Titled Roosevelt Island By Amsterdam Netherlands Singer Pieternal - Her Trip On Roosevelt Island Tram Helped Let Go A Broken Heart
The Twitterverse asked:
Yo NYC/music Twttter, what are your favorite songs about the city that I might not know yet?— Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 21, 2020
I offered my favorite song about Roosevelt Island titled Roosevelt Island from the album Roosevelt Island by the artist Pieternal based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
It's a beautiful song. Take a listen.
According to Pieteranl:
When I lived in NYCI I was trying to let go of my broken heart. One day I visited Roosevelt Island, the aerial tram was such a nice ride: flying in the air, underneath me busy NYC traffic, the swirling East River and then this tiny island. That only would be a reason to go there! Something about water makes me relaxed and grounded. When I walked towards the end of the island I thought it would be really nice if you could just let go of your worries, send them left and right of you, like the river splits left and right when it meets an island. And then the island itself would be the carefree zone. All you have to do is just walk all the way to the end, take a seat and see how the river comes back together.More from Pieternal's Instagram:
Check out more music from Pieternal at her web site.
