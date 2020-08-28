After Jacob Blake Kenosha Shooting, Roosevelt Island Residents Join Silent Black Lives Matter March Last Wednesday Evening From Good Shepherd Plaza To Manhattan Park Lawn
Last Wednesday, Roosevelt Island resident Sharon Pope-Marshall felt compelled to do something following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Wisconsin Police Officer.
Ms Pope-Marshall asked Roosevelt Island residents to join her a few hours later
in a Silent Black Lives Matter March. At 8 PM, about 25 residents joined Ms Pope-Marshall at Good Shepherd Plaza
and marched silently to the Manhattan Park Lawn.
Image From Frank Farance
According to Ms Pope-Marshall:
After the Kenosha shooting, I found I had to do something...again, that is how I work through the pain of seeing another act of extreme violence. It is also important to take a moment to not only acknowledge the lives impacted and lost to violence but also acknowledge the pain of our beloved nation. The truth is the families of Ahmed Aubry, George Floyd, Brianna Taylor, Jacob Blake, and countless others, lost so much and are all hurting. As a nation, we hurt along with them. By participating in the Silent Black Lives Matter March, for a period of time, we become the America of hope and dreams fulfilled. Black Lives Must Matter to all.Here's PBS Newshour report on the shooting of Jacob Blake and it's aftermath
and watch the Mets and Marlins walk off the field yesterday in support of Black Lives Matter.
The Mets and Marlins took the field, had a 42-second moment of silence, and then walked off.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 27, 2020
The only thing left on the field: a Black Lives Matter shirt.pic.twitter.com/JyckWkGQai
Last June, a group of Roosevelt Island young people organized a Black Lives Matter March for Justice too.
