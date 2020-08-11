BMX Bike Rider Billy Perry Takes On Roosevelt Island With Rail Stunts On Promenade, Under The Motorgate Helix And Dodges Security To Jump FDR 4 Freedoms Park Wall Onto Ramp
According to BMX rider Billy Perry:
We hit the streets of Roosevelt Island and tried to infiltrate one of the best and most secure spots to ride in NYC.Billy and his crew dodged security at FDR Four Freedoms Park, which does not allow bicycles inside, went up the Grand Staircase then jumped his bike over the Wall and onto the ramp
Image From Billy Perry You Tube Screenshot
before quickly exiting the park and exploring the rest of Roosevelt Island for bike tricks.
Watch the Roosevelt Island BMX stunts.
