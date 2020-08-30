Brutal Sexual Assault Of Young Woman At Lexington Ave/63rd Street F & Q Subway Platform Yesterday Morning At 11 - Attacker Chased Away By Passengers, NYPD Arrests Suspect Today In Attempted Rape
The Lexington Ave/63rd Street F & Q subway station is often used by many Roosevelt Island residents traveling back and forth to Manhattan. At 11 AM yesterday morning, a young woman getting off the F Train was the victim of a brutal sexual assault on the platform before the attacker was scared away by other passengers.
The suspect was arrested today by NYPD.
According to the NYPD
ARRESTED: The suspect in this case has been apprehended and the investigation by @NYPDDetectives continues as we move forward to prosecution- We continue to encourage anyone with information on this or any other crime to contact @NYPDTips https://t.co/sytZngDeaS— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 30, 2020
According to NBC New York:
... Police allege Jose Reyes exited the same train as the victim at the aforementioned stop Saturday morning. It was there they say he grabbed the victim from behind, then threw her down and got on top of her....
And from WPIX:
AM New York adds:
“Some good Samaritans pulled out the cellphones to video his face, which was very informational,” the chief said. “A couple of them started screaming at him to get off her, which was helpful in scaring him away.”...
