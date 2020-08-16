Canadian Geese Exploring More Of Roosevelt Island This Weekend - Chowing Down For Grass Lunch On Riverwalk Commons, On Way To Subway And Leave Droppings All Over Sidewalks
Canadian Geese exploring more of Roosevelt Island yesterday. One on way to subway. Geese droppings all over sidewalk
Today, Canadian Geese exploring more of Roosevelt Island. Chowing down for lunch on the Riverwalk Commons grass.
Readers comments:
- Think of this for a minute, wildlife lived on RI way before humans ever did so I wonder if the wildlife has hate for humans for destroying their nesting grounds and homes or finds humans and their condos in the way? I bet wildlife may not be a fan of us. Btw I have seen worse things on the sidewalk.
- When it’s wet and people are inside hiding these guys will always come out. RI needs a few pooches like the Governor’s Island Working Dogs to scare them away.
- Don’t blame the dogs for their massive poops
