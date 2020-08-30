Granny Annie's Bar & Kitchen Hiring Servers & Bartenders For New Roosevelt Island Restaurant Opening Soon With Outdoor Seating Only For Now Due To Covid 19
As reported September 23, 2019:
... Granny Annie's Bar & Kitchen will be taking over the premises formerly occupied by the Riverwalk Bar & Grill, empty since 2018 Labor Day.The husband and wife ownership team had hoped to open this past spring but the opening was delayed due to the Covid 19 shutdown.
After 2 years with no Roosevelt Island bar, it looks like our new Roosevelt Irish Bar is close to opening.
According to this Craigslist posting:
Looking for honest hard working servers/bartenders For new bar & kitchen on Roosevelt island . Persons must be willing to work on the floor and the bar . Full training will be provided to persons hired . Most be motivated dedicated and experienced in New York City bar/restaurants. Due to covid 19 we will be opening our outdoor seating for now .
Persons must be able to work in fast pace environment and be willing To be a team player .. this is an open call interview on Friday sept 4th between 11 am & 1 pm @ 425 Main Street Roosevelt island 10044 . Full time positions only available for now . Please bring your food certificate also
