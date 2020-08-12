Join FDR 4 Freedoms Park And NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch Children's Librarian Ms Jen For 19th Amendment Book Club Celebrating Extending Women The Right To Vote - Watch Ms Jen Read Equality Call: The Story Of Voting Rights In America
The FDR Four Freedoms Park is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment extending to women the right to vote. As part of the celebration, the FDR Four Freedoms Park started a 19th Amendment Book Club hosted by Roosevelt Island New York Public Library Children's Librarian Ms Jen. According to the FDR Four Freedoms Park:
Ms. Jen from the NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch continues our book club with Equality's Call: The Story of Voting Rights In America by Deborah Diesen.
Stay tuned for more 19th Amendment Book Club reading selections with the FDR Four Freedoms Park and Roosevelt Island Children's Librarian Ms Jen.
Excited about our book club? Here are some more 19th Amendment book suggestions by NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch Librarian Ms. Jen! Check out our first book club episode on our website, our series is a fun way for kids to learn about voting, equality and empowerment. Don’t worry more is coming soon! . . . #4freedomspark #statepark #nyc #votingrights #bookclub
As previously reported, according to the FDR Four Freedoms Park:
In just a few short weeks, America will remember the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment - a symbol of the collective actions taken within the Women’s Suffrage movement. Continuing its commitment to the universal human rights outlined in FDR’s Four Freedoms speech - freedom of speech & expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear - FDR Four Freedoms Park, in partnership with the New-York Historical Society and the League of Women Voters, has unveiled a 12’ x 100’ field of sunflowers on the park’s monumental staircase.
Image From Cory Antiel/Four Freedoms Park Conservancy
"We're proud to join Four Freedoms State Park in this commemoration of the 19th Amendment," said Valerie Paley, senior vice president, chief historian, and director of the Center for Women's History at the New-York Historical Society. "It's also important to remember that the right to vote was not instantaneously extended to all women in 1920 and that the work for full equality continues to this day.
Using a symbol of the movement to surround the words of the 19th Amendment, the Park seeks to fuel the necessary conversations around the need for equal access to voting - both the historical impact and current implications - as we head toward the most important election since WWII. Since #AscendwithPride, the Board of Directors of Four Freedoms Park Conservancy have remained committed to celebrating human rights in a very visual way - acknowledging the actions of the past and advancing the necessary human rights of the present.
“Four Freedoms Park has found a beautiful way to connect our history of voting rights to the present,” said Virginia Kase, CEO of the League of Women Voters. “As we commemorate the 19th Amendment this year and work to lift up the significant contributions that Black women and women of color made to the suffrage movement, we do so with an eye towards a future where the power of every woman is recognized and their contributions are valued. The path to equality still begins at the ballot box and we encourage all women to exercise their right to vote this year and find the election information you need at VOTE411.org.”
Learn more about the Women's Suffrage Movement from the documentary We Rise and
at the NY Historical Society Center For Women's History.
