Meet Roosevelt Island Cabrini Church And East River Catholics Parish Manager Lisa Calabrese Interviewed By Father Louis Scurti - Remember When Cardinal Dolan Visited?
The Roosevelt Island St Francis Xavier Cabrini Church
is part of the merged East River Catholics parish that also includes St. John Nepomucene and St. John the Martyr on the Upper East Side.
Lisa Calabrese is the Parish Manager for East River Catholics including Roosevelt Island's Cabrini Church. She was interviewed recently about her role as the Parish Manager and the Roosevelt Island Cabrini community by Father Louis Scurti of Friends Of The Word. Watch the video.
Here's more info on East River Catholics, Roosevelt Island's St Francis Xavier Cabrini Church as well as Cardinal Dolan's January 7, 2018 visit to
Roosevelt Island's Cabrini Church.
0 comments :
Post a Comment