NYC Health Department Releases More Covid-19 Statistics By Zip Code - How Many Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code Residents Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Have Antibodies Or Died
The NYC Health Department released Covid 19 Antibody Testing statistics by Zip Code. According to the charts below, 2299 Roosevelt Island 10044 Zip Code residents took the Covid -19 antibody test
with 17.4 % testing positive
for a total of 400 residents.
Also, the NYC Health Department reports that over the last 4 weeks, 7 Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 residents tested positive for the Covid-19 virus
with no deaths reported.
According to NYC Health Department statistics, the total number of Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 Covid-19
positive test results are 258 with 36 deaths.
and as reported May 27:
... According to NY State Health Department data on Nursing Home Fatalities, 13 Coler residents died from Coronavirus plus 1 presumed Coronavirus death....More info on NYC Health Department Covid-19 Data Page.
