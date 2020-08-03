Roosevelt Island MST&DA Presents Virtual Pop In Series For Kids And Adults August 3-8 - Get Your Daily Blast Of Creative Dance, Exercise, Musical Theater, Acting & Improv With Your Favorite Instructors On Zoom
Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) is hosting a Virtual Pop-In Series of classes for kids and adults on Zoom. You're invited to join the fun. According to MST&DA:
The first week of MTSDA VIRTUAL POP IN SESSIONS was a blast and we are so excited to announce WEEK 2!!!Check out MST&DA Facebook page for more info.
Email info@mstda.org to get the zoom link for daily blasts of creative energy for your whole family with your favorite instructors sharing what they love to do most!
*If you joined us last week, the link is the same for all sessions.
SESSION DESCRIPTIONS
MONDAY 10-10:45am: "FULL OUT" Dance for theatre with Miss Christie (age 5-13) - An all levels dance class and a perfect combo with Wednesday's "BELT IT OUT" session. Learn a routine to a song from the musical "Wicked"!!!
TUESDAY 9-9:45am: "KICK IT WITH CHRISTIE" (adults, kids are ok too!) - Suggested Equipment - yoga mat, pillow, chair, small towel or glider, light set of weights (cans of peas are great!) Kick off your morning with a cardio and conditioning class focused on core and upper body strength and standing leg stability. Great for dancers and non-dancers alike! We'll complete the workout with an intro to the basics of kickline technique and a kick combo for the finale!
WEDNESDAY 10-10:45am: "BELT IT OUT" Sing with Miss Kimbirdlee (age 7-13) - "Defying Gravity" and "Popular" from the musical "Wicked" - Bring a musical theatre song to life from start to finish with instruction that is accessible to all levels! Learn a fun and easy vocal warm-up. Then dive into lyrics and rhythm. Next, add your character and off you go!
THURSDAY 10-10:30am: "PLAYMAKERS" with Miss Mae (age 2-4) - An innovative introductory theatre class for the youngest actors! Even at this age, your child’s imagination is blooming, ready to explore story-telling, acting, singing and dancing. We play theatre games, act out stories, learn songs and encourage creative self-discovery.
SATURDAY 10-11am: THEATRE IMPROV with Josh Shapiro (adults & teens) - A theatre improv class that teaches thinking on your feet, comedic timing and creating new and interesting situations on the fly. We play short form improv games that eventually lead to long form games. Lots of laughs included.
SUGGESTED DONATION $10-15 TO SUPPORT MSTDA INSTRUCTORS - LINK TO DONATE
