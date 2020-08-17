Roosevelt Island Virtual Zoom Health & Wellness Seminar Tuesday August 18, Stress & Everyday Life Presented By Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech & RISA
Roosevelt Island Seniors Association President Barbara Parker invites everyone to August 18 Virtual Zoom Health & Wellness Seminar on understanding Stress and Everyday Life presented by: Guy Maytal, MD
Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech and the Roosevelt Island Senior Association (RISA) Present: Stress and Everyday LifeRemember to register here for the seminar.
We hope you will join us virtually!
Presented by: Guy Maytal, MD
Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine
This event is FREE and open to the public
Tuesday, August 18 || 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3a367gB
Zoom link to be provided upon registration.
You may also email Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu or call Barbara Parker at 917-951-4137.
