Monday, August 17, 2020

Roosevelt Island Virtual Zoom Health & Wellness Seminar Tuesday August 18, Stress & Everyday Life Presented By Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech & RISA

Roosevelt Island Seniors Association President Barbara Parker invites everyone to August 18 Virtual Zoom Health & Wellness Seminar on understanding Stress and Everyday Life presented by: Guy Maytal, MD

Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell Tech and the Roosevelt Island Senior Association (RISA) Present: Stress and Everyday Life

Join us for a seminar to better understand stress and its impacts including how it affects you and your family, how your lifestyle affects stress, and signs of stress. This seminar will seek to explore things individuals can do to reduce stress in their lives.

We hope you will join us virtually!

Presented by: Guy Maytal, MD

Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medicine

This event is FREE and open to the public

Tuesday, August 18 || 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3a367gB

Zoom link to be provided upon registration.

You may also email Jane.Swanson@cornell.edu or call Barbara Parker at 917-951-4137.
Remember to register here for the seminar.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 11:26:00 AM

