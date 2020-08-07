The Spooky Secrets Of The Very Haunted Roosevelt Island - Really?
The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse shares this eerie view of our very own spooky Smallpox Hospital in Southpoint Park.
A cool, yet spooky historical building located on Roosevelt Island. I always get an errie feeling when walking past this place 😅.— Miguel 📲 (@LTEstyles) August 7, 2020
Definitely a sight to see (among many) on this island I like to call home.
📽️: My Sony Xperia 1
CC: @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/1UxNYNMitc
Spooky and haunted Roosevelt Island is the subject of this You Tube video:
For residents on Roosevelt Island, ghosts and ghouls are more than just a passing thrill — they're something to cause a scare on any given day.
The stretch of land on the East River between Manhattan and Queens was once known as Welfare Island because of its hospitals and institutional buildings.
But now some of the 14,000 people who live on the island believe the island is still haunted by the spirits of the people who perished there a century or more ago.
Sitting in the middle of the East River between Manhattan and Queens, Roosevelt Island is full of bizarre mysteries that have gone unanswered for decades.
