Thursday, August 27, 2020

Thursday Night Skate Comes To Under The Roosevelt Island Bridge This Evening - Night Of Music, Dancing, Grinds, Slalom & Slide Practice, Reminder To Be Courteous And Follow Safety Guidelines Says Organizer



According to Thursday Night Skate Instagram post:
Rain or not, we have you covered tonight, because Thursday Night Skate is still on!

Meet us under the #rooseveltisland bridge, at 7:30 PM for a night of #music, #dancing, ledge #grinds, #slalom, and #slide practice. Remember to be courteous to others, and listen out for event hosts’ notifications for space, and recommended safety guidelines.


More on Thursday Night Skate:

