Thursday Night Skate Comes To Under The Roosevelt Island Bridge This Evening - Night Of Music, Dancing, Grinds, Slalom & Slide Practice, Reminder To Be Courteous And Follow Safety Guidelines Says Organizer
According to Thursday Night Skate Instagram post:
Rain or not, we have you covered tonight, because Thursday Night Skate is still on! Meet us under the #rooseveltisland bridge, at 7:30 PM for a night of #music, #dancing, ledge #grinds, #slalom, and #slide practice. Remember to be courteous to others, and listen out for event hosts’ notifications for space, and recommended safety guidelines. Event organized by @bladerbrandglobalnetwork and hosted by @keyrebladie, @yamori_inked_up_skater and @rollerblade.reddragon_ @mazonerah 📸 by @photos_by_alberto Link to Google maps pin in bio. See you all soon! #thursdaynightskate #nycskate#inlikeskating #quadskating #welovetoskate #urbanskating #groupskate #werollasone #rollout #blade #skatelife #skatenyc #nycstreetskate #newyork #nyc #irollny
More on Thursday Night Skate:
