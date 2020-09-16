Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur Schedule, Socially Distanced High Holidays Services With Meaning And Melody - Shofar Blowing Sunday September 20 At Eleanor's Pier

The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island invite you to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur High Holiday Services:

Socially Distanced High Holiday Services with Meaning And Melody.

No Affiliation Necessary/Traditional and Inspirational Services/

Warm and Friendly Atmosphere/Special Children's Program/

Masks required/ Indoor and Outdoor space available

Location Roosevelt Island Cultural Center, 548 Main Street use the red stairs behind Pup Culture
Below is the Chabad of Roosevelt Island Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services schedule including the Shofar blowing 5 pm Sunday, September 20 at Eleanor's Pier.


For more info, email nechama@RIJewish.org or visit the Chabad of Roosevelt Island web site.

Nechama Duchman adds:
If anyone needs anything specific to enhance their High Holiday celebrations, feel free to contact us.
Shana Tovah!

