Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur Schedule, Socially Distanced High Holidays Services With Meaning And Melody - Shofar Blowing Sunday September 20 At Eleanor's Pier
The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island invite you to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur High Holiday Services:
Socially Distanced High Holiday Services with Meaning And Melody.Below is the Chabad of Roosevelt Island Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services schedule including the Shofar blowing 5 pm Sunday, September 20 at Eleanor's Pier.
No Affiliation Necessary/Traditional and Inspirational Services/
Warm and Friendly Atmosphere/Special Children's Program/
Masks required/ Indoor and Outdoor space available
Location Roosevelt Island Cultural Center, 548 Main Street use the red stairs behind Pup Culture
For more info, email nechama@RIJewish.org or visit the Chabad of Roosevelt Island web site.
Nechama Duchman adds:
If anyone needs anything specific to enhance their High Holiday celebrations, feel free to contact us.Shana Tovah!
