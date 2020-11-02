Monday, November 2, 2020

Does Support For Biden Or Trump In Presidential Election Matter In Race To Represent Roosevelt Island And Upper East Side In NY State Assembly? Incumbent Rebecca Seawright Strongly Supports Joe Biden, Republican Challenger Lou Puliafito Refuses To Say If He Supports Donald Trump

American democracy is on the line in tomorrow's Presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Where do you stand?

The Lincoln Project descrbes what's at stake:

This fall’s elections will be about much more than just who controls one house of Congress or the White House. This November, the American people will decide the path for America’s future. All of the prosperity and freedom we’ve come to take for granted depends on our public servants serving the Constitution first, last and always. Today, one party has abdicated that responsibility and instead pledged their loyalty to one person....

President Donald Trump and those who sign onto Trumpism are a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our Republic. Only defeating so polarizing a character as Trump will allow the country to heal its political and psychological wounds and allow for a new, better path forward for all Americans....

Long time Republican political operative and Lincoln Project advisor Stuart Stevens blasts Republicans who have embraced Trump.

What does support for President mean in a local Roosevelt Island election? Does it matter to Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side voters in the 76 Assembly District who Republican candidate Lou Puliafito (also on Liberal Party Line) and incumbent Democrat Rebecca Seawright (running on the Rise And Unite Party ballot line) support for President?

I've been asking Republican Lou Puliafito for months on Twitter to reveal who he support for President. To this day, Mr Puliafito refuses to say publicly who he supports.

Lou Puliafito says in this local election for NY State Assembly who a candidate supports for President is not relevant.

Rebecca Seawright disagrees. According to Ms Seawright:

The Republican candidate’s refusal to denounce Donald Trump is shameful but understandable because he is the candidate of the Trump-loving Manhattan Republican Party. 

There is nothing of more local importance to the Roosevelt Island community than the terrible mishandling of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the mean-spirited withholding of urgently- needed federal funds to New York, and Trump’s horrifying attacks on health insurance coverage for our neighbors with pre-existing conditions.

It is of local importance when Donald Trump undermines the right to vote, ballot access, and the U.S. Postal Service System. The rights of women and the LGBTQ community to full equality are of local importance. The Republican candidate can run from denouncing Trump, but he cannot hide the fact that his evasive tactics are shameful.

I am a proud Joe Biden delegate, elected in June by the voters of Roosevelt Island, the Upper Eastside and Yorkville. We need leadership at all levels that will protect our health, strengthen our education, save the environment, and promote gender and racial equality.

Therefore, it is time for America to say,” Donald Trump and Mike Pence, you’re fired.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, you’re hired”.

Does who a candidate support for President this year matter to Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side voters in 76 Assembly District? 

Here's more info on Ms Seawright and Mr.Puliafito.

