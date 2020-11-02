Does Support For Biden Or Trump In Presidential Election Matter In Race To Represent Roosevelt Island And Upper East Side In NY State Assembly? Incumbent Rebecca Seawright Strongly Supports Joe Biden, Republican Challenger Lou Puliafito Refuses To Say If He Supports Donald Trump
American democracy is on the line in tomorrow's Presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Where do you stand?
The Lincoln Project descrbes what's at stake:
This fall’s elections will be about much more than just who controls one house of Congress or the White House. This November, the American people will decide the path for America’s future. All of the prosperity and freedom we’ve come to take for granted depends on our public servants serving the Constitution first, last and always. Today, one party has abdicated that responsibility and instead pledged their loyalty to one person....
President Donald Trump and those who sign onto Trumpism are a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our Republic. Only defeating so polarizing a character as Trump will allow the country to heal its political and psychological wounds and allow for a new, better path forward for all Americans....
Long time Republican political operative and Lincoln Project advisor Stuart Stevens blasts Republicans who have embraced Trump.
Republicans embraced this monster knowing exactly who he is. They should be held accountable for the rest of their lives. Shame them. Shun them. Blame them. https://t.co/rajBhX08Ws— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 30, 2020
What does support for President mean in a local Roosevelt Island election? Does it matter to Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side voters in the 76 Assembly District who Republican candidate Lou Puliafito (also on Liberal Party Line) and incumbent Democrat Rebecca Seawright (running on the Rise And Unite Party ballot line) support for President?
I've been asking Republican Lou Puliafito for months on Twitter to reveal who he support for President. To this day, Mr Puliafito refuses to say publicly who he supports.
Glad to hear you're ready to fight for Roosevelt Island Residents if you defeat @SeawrightForNY in #76ad election in November. As a Republican, who will you support and vote for in Presidential election, Trump or Biden? https://t.co/hPp8a30Lxv— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 28, 2020
Republican candidate @LouForAll for #76ad running against @SeawrightForNY to represent Roosevelt Island and #uppereastside refuses to say who he supports and will vote for President - Biden or Trump. No issue is more important for New Yorkers than next President. https://t.co/QV8m73xrG4— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) July 8, 2020
Republican candidate to represent Roosevelt Island & UES for #76ad against Democrat incumbent @SeawrightForNY refuses to answer who he supports for President, Trump or Biden. No other issue more important for future of residents. Voters deserve answer to evaluate your judgement. https://t.co/q5oZoZXXO8— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 20, 2020
Republican @LouForAll candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and #ues #76ad running against incumbent @SeawrightForNY continues to refuse saying who he supports for President, Trump or Biden. Why is he afraid to tell voters his choice No issue as important for future of US/NYC. https://t.co/IPVAiI6MF6— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) October 4, 2020
Lou Puliafito says in this local election for NY State Assembly who a candidate supports for President is not relevant.
Still doesn't answer question why @LouForAll refuses to say who he supports for President, Trump or Biden. It goes to a candidate's judgement/values which is appropriate criteria for voters to evaluate. Maybe @LouForAll will vote for Biden but is afraid of his Republican backers.— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) October 10, 2020
Thanks for approving my agenda. As good people we look at the person and not a label to define a person. This is a local election and has no bearing on Washington politics. RI has been taken for granted by the incumbents and won’t hold @RIOCny accountable because of @NYGovCuomo https://t.co/6nNQZ9lOIb— Lou Puliafito (@LouForAll) August 20, 2020
Rebecca Seawright disagrees. According to Ms Seawright:
The Republican candidate’s refusal to denounce Donald Trump is shameful but understandable because he is the candidate of the Trump-loving Manhattan Republican Party.
There is nothing of more local importance to the Roosevelt Island community than the terrible mishandling of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the mean-spirited withholding of urgently- needed federal funds to New York, and Trump’s horrifying attacks on health insurance coverage for our neighbors with pre-existing conditions.
It is of local importance when Donald Trump undermines the right to vote, ballot access, and the U.S. Postal Service System. The rights of women and the LGBTQ community to full equality are of local importance. The Republican candidate can run from denouncing Trump, but he cannot hide the fact that his evasive tactics are shameful.
I am a proud Joe Biden delegate, elected in June by the voters of Roosevelt Island, the Upper Eastside and Yorkville. We need leadership at all levels that will protect our health, strengthen our education, save the environment, and promote gender and racial equality.
Therefore, it is time for America to say,” Donald Trump and Mike Pence, you’re fired.Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, you’re hired”.
Does who a candidate support for President this year matter to Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side voters in 76 Assembly District?
Here's more info on Ms Seawright and Mr.Puliafito.
0 comments :
Post a Comment