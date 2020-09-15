Meet Jax Schott, Roosevelt Island Resident And Island Om Yoga Studio Owner Opening This Winter - Teaching Outdoor Yoga Classes Now
In March 2019, Roosevelt Island Main Street Retail Master leaseholder Hudson Related announced that local resident Jax Shott signed a lease to open Island Om, a 1,975 square foot Yoga Studio and Wellness Center, in the Rivercross building at 521 Main Street. Island Om hoped to open in Fall 2019 but there were delays and then the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown causing more delays.
In the meantime, Ms Shott has been teaching Yoga Classes outdoors at various Roosevelt Island locations.
Sanskrit Saturday! Utkatasana - Thunderbolt Pose,” or “Powerful Pose.” Its Sanskrit name comes from the words “utkata” (meaning “powerful” or “fierce”) and “asana” (meaning “pose”). We had a beautiful turnout with the @rivercrossnyc community, who showed up once again, strong & fierce for a special Yoga class on the River. As yesterday marked the 19th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11, we were reminded that even though we are once again in unprecedented times, we can rise from the darkness and shine our light when surrounded by community. @mstda_ri had little ballerinas & Capoiera adjacent from us, and all I kept thinking of is how alive the Island is, on multi levels, multi generations, we represent strength, community, and light thru these uncertain times! #utkatasana #sanskritsaturday #fiercecommunity #yogaeverydamnday #yogaflow #yogaglow #keeponmoving #mstdakeepsmoving #outdoorclasses #socialdistancing #nystrong #yogastrong #yogapractice #yogaposes #yogateacher #rooseveltislandlove @rooseveltislandlove @rooseveltislander @roosevelt_island_fan_page
Last Saturday I spoke with Jax Shott after she finished a class on the Rivercross Lawn. Ms. Shott describes her outdoor Yoga classes and new indoor Yoga Studio & Wellness Center opening this winter in Rivercross building.
More info at Island Om Facebook and Instagram Page or info@islandom.nyc.com
