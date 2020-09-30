Wednesday, September 30, 2020

NYC Restaurant Indoor Dining Returns Today To Roosevelt Island With 25% Covid 19 Social Distancing Capacity Seating At Cornell Tech Cafe & Nisi Kitchen

NYC restaurant indoor dining returns today with 25% Covid-19 Social Distancing capacity seating.

On Roosevelt Island, the Cafe @Cornell Tech is open for indoor seating
as is Nisi Kitchen, although owner Alex Razaghi told me this afternoon they may be open tonight but definitly will be open tomorrow.
Nisi Kitchen now has indoor seating!

I spoke with Cafe @Cornell Tech General Manager Christopher Lewis today about their indoor dining and he gave me a tour describing indoor seating procedures.
Granny Annie's Irish Bar & Kitchen is not yet open for indoor dining nor is Fuji East, Piccolo Trattoria and Starbucks.

