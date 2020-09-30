NYC Restaurant Indoor Dining Returns Today To Roosevelt Island With 25% Covid 19 Social Distancing Capacity Seating At Cornell Tech Cafe & Nisi Kitchen
NYC restaurant indoor dining returns today with 25% Covid-19 Social Distancing capacity seating.
On Roosevelt Island, the Cafe @Cornell Tech is open for indoor seating
Indoor dining is back today in New York City and we’re ensuring it happens safely.— City of New York (@nycgov) September 30, 2020
🌡️ Temperature checks
📲 Contact info for each party for our #NYCTestandTrace
➡️ Tables spaced 6 feet apart
🚫 Bar tops closed
😷 PPE for all employees
as is Nisi Kitchen, although owner Alex Razaghi told me this afternoon they may be open tonight but definitly will be open tomorrow.
I spoke with Cafe @Cornell Tech General Manager Christopher Lewis today about their indoor dining and he gave me a tour describing indoor seating procedures.
Granny Annie's Irish Bar & Kitchen is not yet open for indoor dining nor is Fuji East, Piccolo Trattoria and Starbucks.
