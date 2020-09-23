Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Roosevelt Island Granny Annie's Irish Bar Getting Ready To Open With Outdoor Seating In Next Few Days - Cornell Tech Indoor Dining Starts September 30 And Try Chef Danny's Delicious End Of Summer Barbecue This Week On Outdoor Patio Too

The outdoor tables were being set up tonight at the soon to open Roosevelt Island Granny Annie's Irish Bar.

Stay tuned for Granny Annie's opening date info which is in the next few days.

Also, stop by the Cafe @Cornell Tech Cafe for some delicious end of summer barbecue through Friday:

Chef Danny’s BBQ @ The Cafe’ through Friday this week! Come by between 11am - 7pm for your choice of Beef Brisket, Herb Roasted Chicken or Vegan Bratwurst. Sides, sauces & cornbread included!
and take it outside on the gorgeous outdoor patio.

On September 30, indoor dining returns to


the Cafe @Cornell Tech
with face coverings, social distancing and 25% capacity seating.

