Roosevelt Island Granny Annie's Irish Bar Getting Ready To Open With Outdoor Seating In Next Few Days - Cornell Tech Indoor Dining Starts September 30 And Try Chef Danny's Delicious End Of Summer Barbecue This Week On Outdoor Patio Too
The outdoor tables were being set up tonight at the soon to open Roosevelt Island Granny Annie's Irish Bar.
Also, stop by the Cafe @Cornell Tech Cafe for some delicious end of summer barbecue through Friday:
Chef Danny’s BBQ @ The Cafe’ through Friday this week! Come by between 11am - 7pm for your choice of Beef Brisket, Herb Roasted Chicken or Vegan Bratwurst. Sides, sauces & cornbread included!
and take it outside on the gorgeous outdoor patio.
On September 30, indoor dining returns to
the Cafe @Cornell Tech
