Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Saturday Food Scrap Site Diverts 1070 Pounds Away From Landfill For Composting By Big Reuse Today - Bring Your Food Scraps Next Saturday
Congrats Roosevelt Island 4 the successful return of the Food Scrap Drop Off collection for compost. @BigReuse @RIOCny @hakicompost make the perfect community & NY supported partnership! 25% more drops than last wk! 1,070 pounds diverted from landfill today! pic.twitter.com/N1X9GK3SxB— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) September 19, 2020
Today's Roosevelt Island Saturday Food Scrap Drop Off Site collected over 1070 pounds that was diverted from landfill and taken away by Big Reuse at end of day for composting.being suspended last March due to budget cuts caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic. A group of local Roosevelt Island residents calling themselves the Haki Compost Collective is organizing the new Food Scrap Drop Off Site. As previously reported, according to Danika Lam of the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective:
... This composting initiative is made possible by our friends at Big Reuse, RIOC, and community volunteers like you. To help ensure the continued success of this program, we encourage you to join us in the newly-created Haki Compost Collective to assist with future collection and outreach. Express your interest in volunteering by filling out our interest form at:
Follow us on Instagram @hakicompost for updates...
- bit.ly/RIcompost or
- emailing us at info@hakicompost.org.
The Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Drop Off Site is located every Saturday 9 AM - 2 PM at the yellow vents
adjacent to the Saturday Farmers Market at Good Shepherd Plaza to collect your food scraps
More info on Roosevelt Island Food Scrap composting available at this previous post and Haki Compost Collective Instagram Page.
It’s official! As of yesterday, Roosevelt Island’s food scrap drop-off is back, brought to you by the power of our community. As we reembark on our collective journey of responsible waste management and rejuvenation of our soils, we’re thrilled by the community’s positive response to strategizing, working, and community building with intention. We’re centering (environmental) justice for all at the heart of what we do, because we live on this beautiful planet with billions of other beautiful people, and we believe in protecting and nurturing our shared home for and alongside each other. In more ways than one, composting is for everyone. Still, it’s our duty to ensure that this service is truly accessible to everyone. We begin by acknowledging that the ground we walk upon and hope to nourish is stolen land. We choose to grapple with this past head on so we may enact a more loving and just future. In our composting, knowledge sharing, art-making, and more, we welcome all Indigenous people to build community with us. We also recognize that our own sphere of involvement and influence does not fully represent the diverse community that is Roosevelt Island. Specifically, our participation among people of color and youth populations is regrettably low. We are committed to bringing more valuable voices into our ranks, across our volunteers, collaborators, and food scrap contributors. There is work to be done, but one thing’s for sure: it’s good to be back, Roosevelt Island. ❤️
