Thursday, September 24, 2020

Roosevelt Island Has A New Restaurant And It Looks Great - Granny Annie's Irish Bar & Kitchen Opens With Outdoor Seating Friday September 25, Take A Look At Menu And Peak Inside

Roosevelt Island's new Granny Annie's Irish Bar began serving customers at outdoor tables  this evening 

with a soft opening to a very happy group of residents, building staff, family and friends who sampled food and drinks from their menu.

Granny Annie's opens for everyone starting 2 PM tomorrow, Friday, September 25. Stop by, meet the friendly new owners and say hello to some of the former Riverrwalk Bar staff who have returned to work at Granny Annie's. Try some of the menu items and have a drink or two. The reviews from tonight were very good.

For now, there's outdoor dining only but soon indoor dining will begin with 25% social distancing capacity.

Here's a peak inside. It looks great.

 

Welcome Granny Annie's to Roosevelt Island.

