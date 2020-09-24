Roosevelt Island Has A New Restaurant And It Looks Great - Granny Annie's Irish Bar & Kitchen Opens With Outdoor Seating Friday September 25, Take A Look At Menu And Peak Inside
Roosevelt Island's new Granny Annie's Irish Bar began serving customers at outdoor tables this evening
Granny Annie's opens for everyone starting 2 PM tomorrow, Friday, September 25. Stop by, meet the friendly new owners and say hello to some of the former Riverrwalk Bar staff who have returned to work at Granny Annie's. Try some of the menu items and have a drink or two. The reviews from tonight were very good.
For now, there's outdoor dining only but soon indoor dining will begin with 25% social distancing capacity.
Here's a peak inside. It looks great.
Welcome Granny Annie's to Roosevelt Island.
