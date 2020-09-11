Roosevelt Island Postcard Writing Event In Support Of Democratic Party Battleground State Candidates Sunday September 13 At Good Shepherd Plaza Picnic Tables - Meet Postcard Organizer Kim Moscaritolo, 2021 NYC Council Candidate To Represent RI And UES
If you are interested in local and national politics, join the postcard writing group meeting Sunday September 13 at the Roosevelt Island picnic tables in Good Shepherd Plaza behind the Chapel (543 Main Street).
Attn: Roosevelt Island residents! Join us on Sunday as we write postcards to Democrats and Independents in battleground states like Iowa and Florida. We'll be at the picnic tables behind the Good Shepherd chapel. Please sign up: https://t.co/qZk4qjyTBm— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) September 8, 2020
Kim Moscaritolo, a Democratic Party candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, is organizing the postcard writing event. According to Ms Moscaritolo:
So we're writing postcards to voters. Some will be going to voters in Iowa in support of Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield for Senate. Others will be going to voters in Florida, encouraging them to request their vote by mail ballots. We had a similar event on the Upper East Side last Saturday and it was a big success...15 volunteers showed up during Labor Day weekend to help.
My goal here is to engage folks on Roosevelt Island who want to get involved in the election, but don't know where to begin. And if we can encourage folks to buy some food or drink at a local Roosevelt Island business, all the better!
Finally took a ride on the @NYCferry Astoria line from 90th Street to Roosevelt Island! Got to check out the relocated cat sanctuary. 😺 pic.twitter.com/Ipqgd76y3T— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) September 6, 2020
I should note, you do not have to live on Roosevelt Island to sign up! There is now a very convenient ferry that gets you from the UES to RI in under 15 minutes, and we will be right near Nisi Kitchen, which has some yummy drinks!— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) September 8, 2020
You can sign up here for the postcard writing event.
Hey friends, as you may have heard, I'm running for City Council! If you'd like to keep up with the campaign, sign up here: https://t.co/vBu5II7UyO— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) October 6, 2019
And if you'd like to contribute, you can do so here: https://t.co/WgKShOMuRQ#LetsDoThis
Ms Moscaritolo is running to succeed current NYC Council Member Ben Kallos who cannot run for this seat again in 2021 due to term limits. Mr Kallos is running for Manhattan Borough President.
0 comments :
Post a Comment