Friday, September 11, 2020

Roosevelt Island Postcard Writing Event In Support Of Democratic Party Battleground State Candidates Sunday September 13 At Good Shepherd Plaza Picnic Tables - Meet Postcard Organizer Kim Moscaritolo, 2021 NYC Council Candidate To Represent RI And UES

If you are interested in local and national politics, join the postcard writing group meeting Sunday  September 13 at the Roosevelt Island picnic tables in Good Shepherd Plaza behind the Chapel (543 Main Street).


Kim Moscaritolo, a Democratic Party candidate to represent Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side in NYC Council District 5, is organizing the postcard writing event. According to Ms Moscaritolo:
So we're writing postcards to voters. Some will be going to voters in Iowa in support of Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield for Senate. Others will be going to voters in Florida, encouraging them to request their vote by mail ballots. We had a similar event on the Upper East Side last Saturday and it was a big success...15 volunteers showed up during Labor Day weekend to help.

My goal here is to engage folks on Roosevelt Island who want to get involved in the election, but don't know where to begin. And if we can encourage folks to buy some food or drink at a local Roosevelt Island business, all the better!


You can sign up here for the postcard writing event.

Ms Moscaritolo is running to succeed current NYC Council Member Ben Kallos who cannot run for this seat again in 2021 due to  term limits. Mr Kallos is running for Manhattan Borough President.

