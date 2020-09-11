Roosevelt Island Remembers 9/11/ NYC World Trade Center Towers Attack19 Years Ago Today
On this sacred day, we honor the innocent lives lost and recognize the courage of those who made the ultimate sacrifice save others 19 years ago. Watch the 19th anniversary of 9/11 commemoration ceremony at https://t.co/dHu4HHeW6d. #Honor911 pic.twitter.com/2u5Wt7JYmM— 9/11 Memorial & Museum (@Sept11Memorial) September 11, 2020
Hard to believe that it's been 19 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center Towers,
Photographer David Monderer took this picture the morning of 9/11, 16 minutes before the attacks on the towers. NYC is the place I've always felt differences are far less important than what binds us together, and I saw evidence of that throughout that day. #neverforget pic.twitter.com/vVAyK8bKoK— Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) September 11, 2020
Pentagon, and the downing of Flight 93 in Shanksville Pennsylvania.
The World Trade Center attacks looked like this from Roosevelt Island on September 11, 2001.
Main Street Wire Image of 9/11 Smoke Burning From World Trade Center by Vicki Feinmel/Linda Heimer
Below is the Roosevelt Island Good Shepherd Plaza 9/11 Remembrance Tree
and Memorial Plaque
that honors Roosevelt Islanders who died in the terrorist attack:
Ed Beyea,Roosevelt Island also remembers former RIOC Public Safety Department Chief Jack McManus who died this year after a long battle with 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.
Anthony J. Fallone,
Taimour Khan,
Scott Larsen,
Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island
Deputy Chief Ray Downey,
Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,
Battalion Chief John Moran, and
Battalion Chief John Paolillo.
Retired Assist.Chief John (Jack)McManus retired in 2006. After a stellar 26yr career he served as Director of Security @_WTCOfficial then as Director of Public Safety @RIOCny. A 2019 Liberty Medal Recipient & NYPD Legend was mourned today.#NVR4GetJackMcManus #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/d60cUWKQRi— NYPD Ceremonial Unit (@NYPDCeremonial) May 2, 2020
Watch the 19th anniversary 9/11 commemoration ceremony
and the Tribute In Light tonight.
