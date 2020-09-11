Friday, September 11, 2020

Roosevelt Island Remembers 9/11/ NYC World Trade Center Towers Attack19 Years Ago Today


Hard to believe that it's been 19 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center Towers,

Pentagon, and the downing of Flight 93 in Shanksville Pennsylvania.

The World Trade Center attacks looked like this from Roosevelt Island on September 11, 2001.

Main Street Wire Image of 9/11 Smoke Burning From World Trade Center by Vicki Feinmel/Linda Heimer

Below is the Roosevelt Island Good Shepherd Plaza 9/11 Remembrance Tree


and Memorial Plaque


that honors Roosevelt Islanders who died in the terrorist attack:
Ed Beyea,
Anthony J. Fallone,
Taimour Khan,
Scott Larsen,
Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island
Deputy Chief Ray Downey,
Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,
Battalion Chief John Moran, and
Battalion Chief John Paolillo.
Roosevelt Island also remembers former RIOC Public Safety Department Chief Jack McManus who died this year after a long battle with 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.

Watch the 19th anniversary 9/11 commemoration ceremony



and the Tribute In Light tonight.

