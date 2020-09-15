Roosevelt Island Residents Get No Relief For Years Of Very Loud Noise Pollution Coming From Big Allis Ravenswood Power Plant Across East River In Long Island City - Can Anybody Help?
A Roosevelt Island resident asked today:
Did anyone else hear the loud, continuous rushing noise several days ago which seemed to be coming from the off island power plant? We assumed it was coal or some other solid material running through the outside conveyor belt, perhaps into a large cargo ship. It was very loud however and lasted on and off for hours.Others did hear the noise. The Twitterverse recorded the noise coming from the Big Allis Ravenswood Power Plant
Image From Google Maps
last Saturday evening.
What is that very very loud noise disturbing Roosevelt island residents from across East River at Big Allis power plant in Long Island city @RIOCny @NYPD114Pct @BenKallos https://t.co/GF3MhJSx5P— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 13, 2020
So happy to be facing the Manhattan side now. Years of that noise was enough! Felt pretty bad for those new Riverwalk buildings that went up recently, knowing they were in direct line. What an unwelcome surprise for those who moved in.— Mary Kay Makanjuola (@themakastyle) September 14, 2020
There's consistent noise issues from Ravenswood that regularly affect #rooseveltlandings residents, countless 311 complaints go nowhere & kallos and co refuse to acknowledge the issue. A huge powerplant sits directly across from us and we have zero access to info/direct contacts.— Mta sucks (@Mtasucks1) September 13, 2020
Thanks for bringing this up. It was indeed loud as hell. Please stop!— Squall (@sitan_yang) September 14, 2020
The loud noise from the Ravenswood Power Plant has been bothering Roosevelt Island residents on and off for years. In July 2019, former Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Susan Rosenthal thought the problem was solved:
... Several people have investigated the noise complaint and the power station believes the noise is coming from a faulty compressor that is scheduled to be repaired by the end of this week. Good news!...and also in 2019 a Ravenswood spokesperson added:
... As best as we can tell, the noise came from a vacuum truck, which can be noisy. This is not frequent, but we have now advised the contractor that this work should only be performed during daylight hours going forward.But it was not solved and the noise pollution from Power Plant has been going on since at least 2011.
This specific information is very helpful for us to fix these situations. We appreciate the opportunity to address them....
The Big Allis Ravenswood Power Plant across the East River from Roosevelt Island is owned by LS Power, having purchased the 1.1 million square foot Long Island City facility in 2017 from TransCanada for $167 million according to The Real Deal.
