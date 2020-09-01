Roosevelt Island Safest Neighborhood In NYC Says NYPD Neighborhood Coordination Officers At Last Thursday's Build The Block Meeting - Watch Video Of Residents Discussing Community Quality Of Life And Crime Issues
Last Thursday, August 27, NYPD 114 Precinct Neighborhood Coordination Officers Joseph Espositio and Keith Mathes hosted a Build The Block meeting at Roosevelt Island's Good Shepherd Chapel. The purpose of the meeting was to hear the concerns of the community regarding quality of life issues and crime.
In reply to the first question raised by a resident, Officer Mathes said, Roosevelt Island:
... is the safest place in NYC...Another Roosevelt Island resident responded
... We brag about to our friends who don't live here, it's the safest part of NYC.
Here's video of the full NYPD 114 precinct Build The Block meeting including issues regarding:
- Bike safety,
- Motorgate Parking,
- U turns on Main Street
- Drug usage and loitering on Promenade behind Roosevelt Landings and
- more.
Here's email for NYPD 114 Precinct Officer Esposito and Officer Mathes
