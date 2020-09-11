Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend - F & E Train Service To And From Manhattan, 20 Tram Passenger Social Distancing Limit Enforced, Ferry Route Extended To UES And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others, $50 Fine If No Mask Says MTA, What About RIOC?
According to the MTA, there is Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Manhattan this weekend. Also, Roosevelt Island E Train service to an from Manhattan.
Most New Yorkers are looking out for one another—about 90% of our riders have been wearing masks.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) September 10, 2020
But some are still holding out, and they're putting others at risk.
Starting Monday, customers who refuse to wear a mask could receive a $50 fine.
Enforcement officers will issue a fine as a last resort: they’ll first offer you a free mask, and if you refuse you could be issued a fine.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) September 10, 2020
Wearing a mask is the law, and it’s the right thing to do.
There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 20 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit.
Will @RIOCny @RiocCeo do same and fine riders $50 for not wearing masks on Roosevelt Island Tram? https://t.co/wI1YACEi0b— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 10, 2020
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
Citbike docking stations.
