Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend, E Replaces F Train For Service To And From Manhattan - 20 Tram Passenger Social Distancing Limit Enforced, Ferry Route Extended To UES And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others, $50 Fine If No Mask Says MTA, What About Tram, RIOC?
According to the MTA
... ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS Sep 18 - 21 • Sep 25 - 28 • Oct 2 - 5, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM F Trains are replaced by the E between 21 St-Queensbridge and Delancey St/Essex St... ... Travel Alternatives: E replaces F at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63, 57 St, 47-50 Sts, 42 St-Bryant Pk, 34 St-Herald Sq, 23, 14, B'way-Lafayette Sts, 2 Av, Delancey St....
Just a reminder that masks are required when you travel with us.— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) September 14, 2020
If you don't have a mask, stop by a @NYCTSubway station booth or ask an @LIRR or @MetroNorth station ambassador for a free one.
Starting today, customers who refuse to wear a mask could receive a $50 fine. pic.twitter.com/phjVA9kv4z
There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 20 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit. No answer from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) if they will follow the MTA and issue $50 fines for riders refusing to wear a mask.
Guess which station finally joined the #OMNY team?? 😏— Miguel (@LTEstyles) September 1, 2020
Thanks, @MTA!
CC: @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/HMLV34UBoQ
Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side.
Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations.
