Friday, September 25, 2020

Roosevelt Island Transportation This Weekend, E Replaces F Train For Service To And From Manhattan - 20 Tram Passenger Social Distancing Limit Enforced, Ferry Route Extended To UES And Citibike Too - Wear Your Masks To Travel Safely For You And Others, $50 Fine If No Mask Says MTA, What About Tram, RIOC?

According to the MTA

... ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS Sep 25 - 28 • Oct 2 - 5, Fri 9:45 PM to Mon 1 AM F Trains are replaced by the E between 21 St-Queensbridge and Delancey St/Essex St... ... 

Travel Alternatives: E replaces F at 21 St-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Av/63, 57 St, 47-50 Sts, 42 St-Bryant Pk, 34 St-Herald Sq, 23, 14, B'way-Lafayette Sts, 2 Av, Delancey St...

There is a Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin 20 passenger Covid-19 Social Distancing limit. No answer from Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) if they will follow the MTA and issue $50 fines for riders refusing to wear a mask.

Here's the NYC Ferry Roosevelt Island Astoria Route Schedule which now extends to East 90th street on the Upper East Side. 


Also, Roosevelt Island has a new transportation option with the recent addition of Citbike docking stations.

Posted by ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:17:00 PM

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )