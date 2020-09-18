Today Is National POW/MIA Recognition Day - POW/MIA Flag Flying Below US Flag Over Main Street Roosevelt Island Thru Efforts Of Resident West Point Grad & RIOC
The third Friday in September has been designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. We pause to remember the sacrifice of those who have yet to come home and the sacrifice of the families still waiting for answers. We also reaffirm our unwavering commitment to account as fully as possible for our unreturned veterans. pic.twitter.com/I06CLq1nMx— POW-MIA Families (@POWMIAFamilies1) September 18, 2020
Have you noticed the black and white flag flying beneath the American Flag at the Roosevelt Island Blackwell Turnaround on Main Street
and wondered what it was about?
According to the National League of POW?MIA Families:
... The importance of the POW/MIA flag lies in its visibility as a constant reminder of America’s UNRETURNED VETERANS. Other than "Old Glory," our POW/MIA flag is the only flag ever to fly over the White House, first displayed in this place of honor by President Ronald Reagan on National POW/MIA Recognition Day, 1982.
On March 9, 1989, an official League flag – flown over the White House on National POW/MIA Recognition Day 1988 – was installed in the US Capitol Rotunda after legislation passed overwhelmingly during the 100th Congress. In a demonstration of further bipartisan Congressional support, the leadership of both Houses hosted the installation ceremony, at which Ann Mills-Griffiths, then League Executive Director, now Chairman of the Board/CEO, delivered remarks representing the POW/MIA families.
The League’s POW/MIA flag is the only flag ever displayed in the US Capitol Rotunda where it stands as a powerful symbol of America’s determination to account for US personnel still missing and unaccounted-for from the Vietnam War. On August 10, 1990, the 101st Congress passed bipartisan legislation and President George H.W. Bush signed PL 101-355, recognizing our POW/MIA flag and designating it “the symbol of our Nation’s concern and commitment to resolving as fully as possible the fates of Americans still prisoner, missing and unaccounted for in Southeast Asia, thus ending the uncertainty for their families and the Nation”.
On November 7, 2019, President Donald J. Trump signed PL 116-67, amending Title 36, Section 2 (Days on Which the POW/MIA Flag is Displayed on Certain Federal Property), and Subsection 902(c) (Days for Flag Display). For the purposes of these sections, POW/MIA flag display days are all days on which the flag of the United States is displayed....
As reported in September 2017:
How did the POW/MIA Flag get raised on Roosevelt Island? It was on the initiative of Roosevelt Island resident Ross Wollen with the assistance of Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Susan Rosenthal and Director of Transportation Cy Opperman.
Mr. Wollen, a resident of Rivercross for almost 40 years, graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point NY in 1965. Over the years Mr. Wollen has hosted West Point Cadets and his Classmates on Roosevelt Island as they visit NYC for various events and reunions.
Among his frequent guests is Robert Jones, a West Point Classmate and good friend who joined the US Air Force as a Fighter Pilot upon graduation, and like almost all of the members of the 1965 Class spent time in the Viet Nam War several years after leaving the Academy. Mr. Jones was shot down over North Viet Nam close to his final mission, severely injured, captured and spent over five years in captivity, as a POW at various prison camps including the infamous Hanoi Hilton. There he was quartered, when not in solitary confinement or being privately tortured, with the Navy pilot, now Senator, John McCain.
Mr. Wollen wished to recognize and honor the service of his friend and West Point classmate, Robert Jones.
According to Mr. Wollen:
It was in connection with Bob Jones latest visit to Roosevelt Island that RIOC was kind enough to add the POW-MIA Flag to the Main Street Round-a-Bout, just under Old Glory, as it flies all over the Country.
Image Of Bob Jones At Roosevelt Island Flagpole
Mr. Wollen often tells of Classmate Bob's then deadly serious but now delightful story of his interrogation by North Vietnamese captors. Jones was required at gun point to name his unit's several commanders and realizing he would be tested over and over so could not just make up names he couldn't remember, Jones volunteered the NY Yankee line up with which he was very familiar as a young New Jersey fan and having pitched against the Yankees when they played against Army at West Point in a pre-season exhibition game. Jones was challenged days later and specifically asked by a North Vietnamese interrogator the spelling of Jones' Flight Commander. Jones spelled out his Flight Commander - Yogi Berra. Yogi loved it when told the story in the 1990's.Image Of Ross Wollen, Bob Jones & Reg Dryzga From Left To Right
Here's Mr.Wollen, Mr Jones and their West Point Classmate, US Marine Reg Dryzga
at the Roosevelt Island Flagpole
The West Point Oral History Project has a fascinating interview with Mr. JonesImage Of Bob Jones From West Point Oral History Project Video
describing his experiences as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War and his internment as as a POW in North Vietnamese prison camps including the Hanoi Hilton.
Here's an excerpt from Bob Jones West Point Oral History describing being shot down:
...on the way down I'm looking around, and I look out on the horizon, and I see this airplane. It's a MIG, and I see a plane through the MiG and he's turning in on me, and I'm looking and I said this guy's gonna come and shoot me right out of this parachute, and here he comes. And I don't know if it was the guy that shot us down or one of the other ones, but he's coming right at my parachute.I highly recommend reading the full transcript or watching the video interview
So I'm sitting there thinking, well, we carried side arms. I had a little 38 pistol, and I pull out my 38 pistol, and I'm hanging in the parachute, and I'm like this. And I'm thinking if this SOB is gonna shoot me, I'm gonna get some shots off at least here. Well, this little peashooter I got is gonna go out about 50 feet and do this. This guy's got a 20- millimeter cannon in his airplane, so not much of a challenge here.
But I'm sitting here like this and I'm thinking, well, I got tracers in my gun because we put tracers in them because there's very few times that we thought that you're gonna have a gun battle out there with somebody, but you're gonna use this gun to signal. If you go in heavy trees or something, you can signal and the tracer will go through the trees and the rescue people can find you, so I knew I had tracers in this gun. I had five tracers in the gun, so I'm thinking, well, if I shoot first, he's gonna see this so maybe he's not gonna shoot me. I don't know. So I stood there like this and I think I'm gonna let him fire first and I'm gonna unload this gun off, whatever. So he goes right over the top of me and he was just kind of thumbing his nose at me, or whatever, I don't know, but he went flying by....
LIVE: @DepSecDef David L. Norquist delivers the keynote address to commemorate POW/MIA Recognition Day at the Pentagon. https://t.co/XV90ibNju5— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) September 18, 2020
Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day to honor those service members who were held captive and returned from war, as well as those who remain missing. We are eternally grateful for their courage and sacrifice. #HonorThem #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/bSHdZm12Fa— U.S. Military Academy at West Point (@WestPoint_USMA) September 18, 2020
Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. #CENTCOMCDR #Missingbutnotforgotten pic.twitter.com/Cu4mai4pen— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 18, 2020
People around the country sent in videos talking about their POW/MIA bracelets for National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Thank you to all who submitted stories to remember prisoners of war, those who remain missing, and their families. Watch the full video: https://t.co/hDWpIZOG47 pic.twitter.com/5PaL07nuJx— Vietnam Vet Memorial (@VVMF) September 18, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment