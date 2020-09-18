Two Guys Adrift In Small Boat On East River Rescued By NYC Ferry Boat And NYPD Next To Roosevelt Island This Afternoon
A Roosevelt Island tipster reports this afternoon of a small boat rescued in East River next to Roosevelt Island by a NYC Ferry boat and NYPD Marine Unit. According to the Tipster:
Two guys were adrift. The ferry picked them up and tied the boat. Then the NYPL came and took the guys and the boat. Per my friend the current was swift and it took almost an hour for the ferry to get to Astoria............just another day on the river.According to the Twitterverse
WATCH: An NYC Ferry came to the aid of a small vessel after it lost power near Roosevelt Island. ⛴️ pic.twitter.com/jiEdynTTDc— Citizen New York (@CitizenAppNYC) September 18, 2020
well this ferry ride just got interesting @NYCferry pic.twitter.com/Lisqz4tfI0— Piggy Hill (@brianbrownbear) September 18, 2020
Party’s over. pic.twitter.com/Gfj7zN9TRe— Piggy Hill (@brianbrownbear) September 18, 2020
0 comments :
Post a Comment