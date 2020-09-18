Friday, September 18, 2020

Two Guys Adrift In Small Boat On East River Rescued By NYC Ferry Boat And NYPD Next To Roosevelt Island This Afternoon

A Roosevelt Island tipster reports  this afternoon of a small boat rescued in East River next to Roosevelt Island by a NYC Ferry boat and NYPD Marine Unit. According to the Tipster:

Two guys were adrift. The ferry picked them up and tied the boat. Then the NYPL came and took the guys and the boat. Per my friend the current was swift and it took almost an hour for the ferry to get to Astoria............just another day on the river.

According to the Twitterverse

