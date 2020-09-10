Up Close Look At Wonderful World Of Roosevelt Island Insects
According to the Roosevelt Island Twitteverse:
Today is a lovely day! I found many kinds of insects as I took a walk with my daughter. #differentalgrasshopper#blackswallowtail #leonaldsskipper#unidentifiedwasp #rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/rGuw7CdvLD— Islandlover (@Islandl56119279) September 7, 2020
Good morning, Roosevelt Island! pic.twitter.com/Mvng9gbW5K— Islandlover (@Islandl56119279) September 9, 2020
What is it eating...?🧐 And another question, this island is sea-locked and there’s no fresh water ponds around here for them to lay eggs. Why are so many dragonflies flying around on the hill? pic.twitter.com/Q6ECeddZZL— Islandlover (@Islandl56119279) September 9, 2020
I like these beautiful damselflies. I learned a new word, damselfry. pic.twitter.com/pnNZGWO5gn— Islandlover (@Islandl56119279) September 9, 2020
Eastern tailed blue butterfly— Islandlover (@Islandl56119279) September 8, 2020
I tried to take its wings from dorsal side but I failed. They fly away so quickly!!!!#RooseveltIsland pic.twitter.com/Iu7CYOGocV
September 8, 2020
aphid...? Bright red. pic.twitter.com/yyGsgn2DnW— Islandlover (@Islandl56119279) September 10, 2020
Ladybug is one of my favorite insects. In Japanese we call this tiny animal as 天道虫(ten-you-mushi), which means a bug heading the sky. Maybe because ladybugs keep climbing up. #rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/zTqo4M8zdQ— Islandlover (@Islandl56119279) September 8, 2020
Couldn’t find good focus... seems like a frog hopper?— Islandlover (@Islandl56119279) September 9, 2020
アワフキの仲間…？ #insect #昆虫写真 pic.twitter.com/j8KT0h9iLi
